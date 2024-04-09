No need to worry that AI will ruin travel—social media already did that

While convenient for customers and cost-saving for companies, one might wonder how well a robot could plan a premium travel experience. Would AI begin to recommend to us all the same places, congesting local destinations, and giving us a cut-and-paste itinerary?

Travel behemoths like Expedia and Kayak are implementing tools to specifically streamline bookings and recommendations. Last month, Google announced a new AI tool that allows users to create detailed itineraries via simple prompts.

AI is quickly creeping into nearly every major U.S. industry , and travel seems to be embracing the tech with open arms.

The travel industry, for one, does not yet seem worried about that prospect. Several AI and travel experts tell Fast Company that they are wholly optimistic about automation; the real threat to travel and overcrowding, some argue, is social media.

“Some travelers will base their whole itinerary off of a trip they saw an influencer do on TikTok or Instagram,” says Danielle Harvey, the global vice president and head of Travel and Hospitality at the software company Quantum Metric. “Social is really already fueling this notion of travelers flocking to the same destinations and tourist traps.”

The more platforms like Instagram prioritize aesthetically pleasing travel Reels, the more viral those posts go, creating wanderlust and flocks of new travelers to that destination. Influencers have thereby become the new travel agents in 2024, and according to Business Insider, some are even starting side businesses leading small travel groups with their followers. While it can be economically viable to the influencer and local businesses, it can also make traveling a more self-indulgent affair where everyone is served the same recommendation from someone who may not be informed about a locale’s most interesting historical and cultural touch points.