Today’s top business headlines: Biden’s student debt plan, Neuralink’s rival, hurdles for Google-HubSpot deal

Biden’s rolls out his new student debt relief plan: Biden formally proposed a new plan of action for student loan debt relief on Monday. The plan would erase or lower the balances that more than 30 million Americans owe on their student loans with a primary focus on surging interest, making the plan more likely to withstand legal challenges. Full Story .

Musk’s Neuralink rival to launch brain implant trials: A rival to Elon Musk’s Neuralink brain implant startup, Synchron, is preparing to recruit patients for a large-scale clinical trial which is required for the company to seek commercial approval for its device. Synchron is currently farther along in the process of testing its brain implant than Neuralink and launched an online registry on Monday for patients interested in joining the trial. Full Story.

Google’s potential HubSpot acquisition could spark a new antitrust battle: Last week, Google parent Alphabet was reported to be considering an acquisition of marketing software company HubSpot, which has a market value of $34 billion. The potential deal appears likely spark opposition from regulators, even though many experts agree it would not curb competition. Google already faces several antitrust challenges, including two lawsuits from the United States Department of Justice. Full Story.

How Las Vegas became a leader in water conservation: Despite Las Vegas’ reputation for excess and extravagance, the city has become a pioneer in conservation efforts. The city engages in water recycling and places restrictions on pools, yards, and car washing; policies which are crucial as the Southwest suffers a water shortage. Full Story.