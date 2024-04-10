Why people are upset over Portugal’s new logo

A new party is in power in Portugal, and the first thing it did was change the official government logo.

The country’s new government under Prime Minister Luís Montenegro, a member of the conservative Social Democratic Party, scrapped a modern state emblem that was designed last year and replaced it with an old logo that includes Portugal’s longtime national coat of arms.

[Image: Portuguese Republic]

Cabinet Minister Antonio Leitao Amaro said the coat of arms—which includes symbols referencing a 1139 battle between forces under Portugal’s first king Alfonso and the Moors—was “essential to our identity, our history and culture,” during a press conference, according to Reuters.

Just last year, the previous government had designed a more modern state emblem. Designer and educator Eduardo Aires designed a geometric logo that used simple shapes and colors inspired by the Portuguese flag. A yellow circle, representing a coat of arms, sits in between a green rectangle and a red square. The emblem was “designed to be more dynamic and operative in a digital environment, integrating all the graphic elements necessary to be applied at any scale and on any medium,” according to the studio.