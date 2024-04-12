Fast company logo
New research by HR scholars finds that humility is an important quality for leaders, despite lay theories that suggest humble leaders are ‘weak.’

The one personality trait that will help you get promoted at work

[Image: Andrii Zastrozhnov/iStock/Getty Images]

BY Shalene Gupta1 minute read

According to a new study, the secret behind getting a promotion may not be having an alpha-type personality. Rather, the study suggests, the key to advancing at work may be the under-sung trait of humility.

In a study recently published in Human Resource Management, researchers collected data on 610 leaders across 18 industries from the leaders’ direct reports, peers, bosses, and superiors as part of a leadership development program. Direct reports answered questions about how much informal mentoring the leader provided. Peers answered questions about the leader’s level of humility. Bosses answered questions on the leader’s communication skills, integrity, and status, while superiors provided data on the leader’s promotability.

The researchers defined humility as a leader’s “willingness to view themselves accurately, admit mistakes, appreciate others’ strengths and contributions, and demonstrate teachability.” The study found that a leader’s level of humility was correlated with how much informal mentoring they provided. Levels of mentoring were also correlated with a leader’s status and ultimately their promotability.

“Although some lay theories of leader humility suggest humble leaders are ‘weak’ . . . humble leaders may actually be seen as courageous in the sense that they are willing to vulnerably expose their shortcomings in mentoring relationships, and thereby ultimately enhance their status and promotability,” the study’s authors wrote.

