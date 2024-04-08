Meet JPMorgan’s CEO and key executives

JPMorgan Chase ‘s board is spending “significant” time on developing executives viewed as strong contenders to succeed CEO Jamie Dimon , it said, highlighting the succession planning underway at the biggest U.S. bank by assets.

The bank reshuffled executives in January to give them more experience running different businesses. An orderly CEO transition is the top priority for the board, it said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

Here are biographies of the bank’s key leaders, based on company documents, statements, and Reuters reports.

Jamie Dimon, CEO

Dimon has been at the helm of the lender for 18 years, steering it through the 2008 financial crisis before playing, according to several sources, a major role in the rescue of First Republic last year as bank failures roiled the sector.