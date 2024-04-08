Researchers with African and East Asian names are less likely to be mentioned in U.S. media

When one Chinese national recently petitioned the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to become a permanent resident, he thought his chances were pretty good. As an accomplished biologist, he figured that news articles in top media outlets, including the New York Times, covering his research would demonstrate his “extraordinary ability” in the sciences, as called for by the EB-1A visa .

But when the immigration officers rejected his petition, they noted that his name did not appear anywhere in the news article. News coverage of a paper he cauthored did not directly demonstrate his major contribution to the work.

As this biologist’s close friend, I felt bad for him because I knew how much he had dedicated to the project. He even started the idea as one of his PhD dissertation chapters. But as a scientist who studies topics related to scientific innovation, I understand the immigration officers’ perspective: Research is increasingly done through teamwork, so it’s hard to know individual contributions if a news article reports only the study findings.

This anecdote made my colleagues Misha Teplitskiy and David Jurgens and me curious about what affects journalists’ decisions about which researchers to feature in their news stories.