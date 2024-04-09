5 useful phrases to use in a workplace disagreement

BY Art Markman4 minute read

Even in the most harmonious workplace with your closest colleagues, you’ll have disagreements. Indeed, you should have disagreements. When everyone agrees all the time, then you’re probably not asking enough questions about important decisions or exploring the challenges facing the organization.

But, disagreements should be collegial and productive. It’s easy to turn a disagreement into a cage match where the object is to win by convincing the other person of the correctness of your perspective. Instead, you’d like to use disagreements as an opportunity for joint problem-solving in which you work together to construct an idea that is better than what either of you started with. Here are five phrases you can employ to help that process move forward: What I hear you saying . . . Because it’s natural to want to win an argument, you often try to find the next thing to say that will undermine your conversation partner’s position and advance your own. As a result, you often miss key complexities in their view that might make you think differently about your own approach.

As a result, it’s useful to start by summarizing the other person’s argument before saying anything yourself. (This is a handy strategy that couples counselors often suggest as well.) You can start with a phrase like “What I hear you saying . . . ” and then give as complete and accurate a summary as you can of the other person’s view. This ensures that you understand their view before you engage in further discussion. It also gives you more time to appreciate their position rather than reflexively poking holes in it. Here’s what I like about . . . I spent nine years as editor of the scientific journal Cognitive Science. A joke among editors of scholarly journals (I bet you didn’t know this community had any jokes . . . ) is if you want to guarantee that a paper submitted for publication gets rejected, send it to three graduate students to review. One of the first things that developing scholars learn is how to criticize other ideas. The skill that takes longer to develop and is a reflection of deeper thinking is to find the kernel of truth in an idea you disagree with. When discussing someone else’s view, by using phrases like “Here’s what I like about . . . ” forces you to look for the important and valuable insights in a view you disagree with in other ways. Not only does this strategy create a more collegial environment, it also provides a basis of common ground for the discussion that lays a foundation for finding a path forward that will be appreciated by both of you. It also encourages your conversation partner to find what they like in what you said.

Here’s how I was thinking about this . . . A common reason why you disagree with others is that you are making different assumptions about a situation. Those assumptions may not be evident in the surface of what you’re disagreeing about. So, you should take the time to unpack your own assumptions for the other person so that they can understand how you arrived at your conclusion. When you start with “Here’s how I was thinking about this . . . ,” you’re opening up a chance to talk about how you view the entire situation. Sometimes, this leads to a recognition that you’re each thinking differently about the system being discussed. Sometimes, you may find out that there is information you’re missing or that you know something the other person does not. Aligning the set of beliefs about what is going on is a crucial step forward. I think the core problem is . . . Even when you agree on what is going on in a situation, you may still disagree about what is causing a problem. Lots of research on problem-solving and innovation suggests that the problem definition is the most important part of reaching an innovative solution. As a result, it is important to be clear about characterizing the problem.