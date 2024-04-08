Housing market affordability is so strained that Home Depot is selling tiny homes for $63,000

Want more stories from Lance Lambert’s ResiClub in your inbox? Subscribe to the free, daily ResiClub newsletter .

In response to the escalating strain on housing affordability, Home Depot, a leading home improvement retailer ranked No. 20 on the Fortune 500 list, has continued to launch a range of tiny homes and Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) on its website.

Among the offerings is a 444-square-foot, two-bedroom rose cottage priced at $63,000.

Dubbed as a “DIY Assembly Office Guest House ADU Rental Tiny Home,” the package includes necessary components delivered in parts, comprising the steel frame, siding, roof materials, exterior doors, and windows. Delivery is slated as soon as May 13.