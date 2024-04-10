How Our Place designed a nonstick pan without the harmful coating

There’s more than meets the eye with cookware manufacturer Our Place ’s new nonstick pan. On the surface of the Titanium Always Pan Pro, an imperceptible web of tiny interconnected structures creates a barrier that prevents food from sticking—without any of the coating nonstick pans are typically known for. Instead, the patent-pending technology, called NoCo Nonstick, was derived from the hydrophobic properties of the lotus leaf.

“Our processing technique creates these microstructures that are invisible to the naked eye,” says Our Place cofounder Shiza Shahid. “If you’ve seen a drop of water fall into a leaf, it sits on the leaf and doesn’t get absorbed. And if you were to put the leaf under a microscope, you’d see these very small microstructures that prevent that water from sticking in any way. That’s what’s happening with our NoCo technology.”

[Photo: Our Place]

Shahid is describing a phenomenon called the “lotus effect.” Over centuries of natural selection, lotus leaves have developed an intricate armor system that protects the plant’s upper surface from moisture. A very dense, microscopic layer of protrusions (called papillae) allow for a reduced contact area between the leaf’s surface and water drops—hence why water repels from the surface. Our Place’s design team mimicked this pattern on the Titanium Always Pan Pro, integrating it into the structure of the pan itself.

[Photo: Our Place]

A cleaner nonstick pan

Many nonstick pans are made with some form of coating. Often, that coating uses PFAS: a class of synthetic chemicals also known as “forever chemicals.” Their strong bonding abilities, which make them handy for manufacturing, also mean that they can stick around in the environment for thousands of years. Some research has tied exposure to PFAS to an increased risk of cancer, decreased fertility, and developmental delays, though research into the topic is ongoing. Several states are working to enforce stricter regulations around PFAS, and California has already enacted laws that require cookware companies to list them on labels.