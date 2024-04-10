85% of new people managers receive no formal training. This is why you can’t fake it

If you are in a position of leadership, your job is unquestionably hard. You must deliver results; identify, develop, and retain talent; keep people motivated, even coach them; and manage your personal goals all while maintaining a positive reputation and coming across as authentic.
Your life plays out on the jumbotron 24/7, and your organization’s priorities feel like they change hourly, so by definition, projects are always behind.
A key member of your team has asked for permanent work-from-home status, your star performer is sick, and two members of your team have enthusiastically pitched a project idea that couldn’t be more irrelevant to your strategic objectives. You don’t want to throw cold water on their excitement but taking time to re-channel it toward something useful feels overwhelming. Because you’re exhausted. On top of that, your whole team is worried about whether artificial intelligence will take their jobs, and your boss is wondering when you will deliver some productivity gains through the rapid adoption of generative AI.
And this is just another Tuesday.
What exactly prepared you to thrive in, much less survive, this daily grind? Likely, nothing. Literally.
According to the Gartner Research, 85% of new people managers receive no formal training to become a new manager. Worse, a Chartered Management Institute’s study revealed a surplus of untrained and unskilled individuals are promoted into management positions simply because they are popular, solid in their previous individual contributor role, or available to take charge (in the right place at the right time).
The report also reveals that 82% of managers who enter management positions have not had any proper management and leadership training—they are accidental managers. According to research, these accidental managers are often promoted for the wrong reasons, with nearly half of the managers surveyed (46%) believing colleagues won promotions based on internal relationships and profile rather than their ability and performance.