85% of new people managers receive no formal training. This is why you can’t fake it

If you are in a position of leadership, your job is unquestionably hard. You must deliver results ; identify, develop, and retain talent ; keep people motivated, even coach them ; and manage your personal goals all while maintaining a positive reputation and coming across as authentic .

Your life plays out on the jumbotron 24/7, and your organization’s priorities feel like they change hourly, so by definition, projects are always behind.

A key member of your team has asked for permanent work-from-home status, your star performer is sick, and two members of your team have enthusiastically pitched a project idea that couldn’t be more irrelevant to your strategic objectives. You don’t want to throw cold water on their excitement but taking time to re-channel it toward something useful feels overwhelming. Because you’re exhausted. On top of that, your whole team is worried about whether artificial intelligence will take their jobs, and your boss is wondering when you will deliver some productivity gains through the rapid adoption of generative AI.

And this is just another Tuesday.