Thinking has become a lost art at work. This is how to bring it back

When you ask people when or where they do their best thinking, three common themes emerge: when they are alone, when it’s quiet, and when they aren’t at work.

Thinking at work is something that we say we value, but do we? With so much emphasis on productivity, “doing” has long overtaken “thinking” as the way we measure employee value—making thinking a daring act in many organizations. No one has time to think anymore, and they often feel guilty when they do.

For too long people have been made to feel selfish or even lazy for taking time to think. The result has been employees quietly sneaking thinking time on their calendars, using fake meetings as a front for doing deep work. Dave, a director at Rabobank, once told me, “I sometimes have my assistant block Thursday mornings from 9 to 10 a.m. on my calendar for a ‘status meeting’ just so I can focus on critical work. I don’t have a status meeting, but if I told people I needed some designated ‘thinking time’, I’d get eye rolls.”

Changing our thinking About thinking

When I do keynotes on the topic of innovation, I ask the audience to raise their hands if they wish they had more time to think during the day. Everyone raises their hands. I then ask them if their workplace truly values thinking. Just half the hands go up.