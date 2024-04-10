Thinking has become a lost art at work. This is how to bring it back

When you ask people when or where they do their best thinking, three common themes emerge: when they are alone, when it’s quiet, and when they aren’t at work.
Thinking at work is something that we say we value, but do we? With so much emphasis on productivity, “doing” has long overtaken “thinking” as the way we measure employee value—making thinking a daring act in many organizations. No one has time to think anymore, and they often feel guilty when they do.
For too long people have been made to feel selfish or even lazy for taking time to think. The result has been employees quietly sneaking thinking time on their calendars, using fake meetings as a front for doing deep work. Dave, a director at Rabobank, once told me, “I sometimes have my assistant block Thursday mornings from 9 to 10 a.m. on my calendar for a ‘status meeting’ just so I can focus on critical work. I don’t have a status meeting, but if I told people I needed some designated ‘thinking time’, I’d get eye rolls.”
Changing our thinking About thinking
When I do keynotes on the topic of innovation, I ask the audience to raise their hands if they wish they had more time to think during the day. Everyone raises their hands. I then ask them if their workplace truly values thinking. Just half the hands go up.
Deep thinking is in short supply in today’s work environment, where the distractions are many, the work is intense, and task-oriented productivity rules the day. Consequently, we prioritize activity over impact. Without the opportunity to think critically, analyze situations, and make deliberate choices, businesses risk suffering long-term consequences.
Time for effective thinking is crucial for problem-solving. A survey by the American Management Association found that 74% of managers believe problem-solving skills are essential for job success. Even more important, in rapidly changing environments, the ability to think critically is invaluable. According to a report by McKinsey, organizations that encourage a culture of learning and critical thinking are better equipped to adapt to market changes.
How to bring thinking back
To make thinking a valued way to spend our time, a corporate culture shift needs to happen. While our mission statements tout things like “being innovative” and “solving the world’s biggest problems,” you can hardly achieve that if all your doing is sitting in meetings and drowning in emails. So how do we make thinking at work become expected rather than an exception?