When it comes to buying property, Gen Z doesn’t have it easy—the United States’ housing stock is short by approximately 3.2 million homes, average wages are in freefall, and the luxury of low interest rates is over.

Yet, many Gen Zers are ahead of previous generations when it comes to taking their first steps into real estate. Data shows that 27.8% of 24 year olds now own their own property, compared to 24.5% of millennials and 23.5% of Gen Xers when they were the same age. Growth has tailed off over the past year, likely due to the continued rising of house prices—with the average property value having increased by 6.5% in 2023—combined with high interest rates that limit the ability to borrow and essentially price those early in their careers out of the market. However, as the chief operating officer of NewHomesMate, a new construction homes marketplace, I know that Gen Z has no interest in following in millennials’ footsteps and becoming the new “Generation Rent.” As conditions improve, young people will be looking for an open door into the real estate market.

SMART AND SUSTAINABLE: WHAT DO GEN Zs WANT IN THEIR FIRST HOME? Today’s typical American home is 40 years old. Much of it is no longer fit for purpose, especially where younger generations are concerned. For instance, 91% of Gen Zs desire a green home and many would pay more for a property that offers eco-friendly features such as solar panels (37%), energy-efficient appliances (28%), and energy-conserving insulation (25%).

Yet, there is little drive to retrofit properties that fail to meet modern environmental standards. While 40% of remodeling firms put this down to a lack of consumer interest (given demand is considerably lower among older homeowners), the need for new eco-friendly properties will only grow as Gen Z continues to enter the market. In addition, real estate cannot ignore young buyers’ growing demand for tech. With Gen Z homeownership on the rise, so too are sales of smart home devices. That’s unsurprising, given that 78% of them are interested in properties with smart features, with young people showing strong buyer intent for everything from home cameras (37%) to smart appliances (25%). Ultimately, Gen Zs don’t want to deal with dilapidated properties unsuitable for modern living. They want new construction properties with all the mod cons—eco-efficient insulation that minimizes environmental costs, electric charging ports to supply greener vehicles, and smart doorbells that deter unwanted visitors—that offer a more convenient, safe, and sustainable place to call home.

SUPPORTING GEN Z’S FIRST STEPS ON THE PROPERTY LADDER Purchasing your first property is never easy, but that’s especially true today with competition for affordable properties so high. So, how can the wider real estate market make the home-buying journey a little easier for the younger generation? 1. Encourage Education

Less than a quarter of Gen Zs understand common home-buying terminology. This points to a lack of education, which only makes the purchasing process more complex. To provide support, businesses should turn to social media, the go-to source of knowledge for 20-somethings. Some 24% say they learned about home-buying on TikTok, for instance, while 30% learned the ins and outs of real estate on Reddit. 2. Support Co-Buying

Gen Zs are twice as likely to buy with friends than previous generations. With 43% of first-time buyers held back by financial barriers, it’s no wonder. Buying together increases purchasing power to allow young people to get on the ladder sooner, so encouraging co-purchasing could breathe new life into a cooling housing market. 3. Building For Gen Z When building new, developers should put the needs of future buyers first. Where amenities such as pools and basketball courts were once a key selling point, today’s younger buyers are more interested in bike storage facilities and connectivity that covers everywhere from green spaces to elevators.

4. Target Job Hotspots Areas with a strong job market will have plenty of eager and earning professionals looking for their first homes. Rather than affordability, it’s often supply holding back young people. In Denver, for instance, developers have built just one new home for every five new jobs in recent years. With a vast stock of willing buyers and a vast shortage of new properties, such areas offer an opportunity to target the next generation of homeowners.