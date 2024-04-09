Don’t fall into the trap of ‘get stuff done.’ Focus on these 3 things instead

BY Rob Bier3 minute read

I’ve worked with a lot of entrepreneurs over the years, and if there’s one philosophy that nearly all of them share, it’s this: “We just need to get stuff done.”

This makes sense—especially when you’re still building your business and you don’t have the inertial momentum of a mature enterprise, you can’t afford to sit around navel-gazing or talking about things that don’t move the needle. The problem is not that these leaders have the wrong goal in mind, rather they have the wrong understanding of how to achieve that goal. In many companies, the reality is that it’s everyone’s job to get stuff done, including the CEOs. No doubt you’ve mastered the art of delegating and holding people accountable—meaning you’ve moved on from getting stuff done yourself to making sure other people are getting stuff done.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

The problem with the ‘get stuff done’ mentality The problem with this seemingly logical idea is that it runs into a cold hard bit of math. When a company reaches 150 employees, it gets exponentially harder for anyone to get stuff done. There are too many workstreams. Too many projects. Too many meetings and too many people in every meeting. And, often, as a result, too many conflicts. Getting stuff done is now a matter of careful orchestration—not working harder. What’s happened to cause this? Organizational complexity has started to bite, because the complexity of an organization grows exponentially, even while headcount grows linearly. But the problem is worse than that. As headcount grows, so do the number of products, projects, offices, time zones, cultures, and languages spoken. Each of these factors is an additional complexity bomb that makes it much harder for people to collaborate.

Too often, leaders ignore these issues—until things are so bad that progress is visibly slowing down. At that point, they tend to address each symptom as a one-off, seeking quick-fix solutions that might help temporarily but don’t address the root causes. Other leaders just push harder, throwing more people at the areas that are holding them back, or setting more demanding targets. But at this stage, the organization no longer responds positively to increased pressure from the top, because it’s not about getting people to work harder or faster. Your people are caught up trying to achieve internal alignment and overcome internal frictions and increased pressure from the top simply compounds the problem. It’s like trying to untie a knotted shoelace by pulling harder. Unsurprisingly, none of these approaches work. So, what should you do instead?

advertisement

Build an organization that gets stuff done Change your mindset: While it’s true that most of your people should be focusing on getting stuff done—and your managers on making sure stuff gets done—that’s not the job of senior management. Only the CEO and a few others have the full overview of the organization that’s required to see what’s really happening: where the bottlenecks are, where resources are misallocated, or where interpersonal conflicts are holding things back.



More importantly, only top management has the unquestioned authority to intervene in these situations. When departmental execs do so, they may be rebuffed by the ‘other side’ or viewed as behaving politically. Develop your OQ (organizational intelligence): Most leaders pride themselves on their ability to read a business situation and know what to do—how to resolve a product problem, rescue a dissatisfied client, or calm an anxious investor. But to build an organization that can scale effectively, leaders need to become equally expert at diagnosing and treating organizational maladies like structural misalignments or interpersonal conflicts. Build a culture of collaboration early on: It’s 10 times harder to build a culture of collaboration once problems such as silos have taken root. Instead, encourage everyone in your organization—particularly all managers—to proactively build deep trust with key internal counterparts and stakeholders. They should also be taught conflict management skills so that when things do go wrong as they inevitably will, tensions are addressed quickly and aren’t allowed to solidify into silos or barriers to collaboration.