7 ways supply chain companies can overcome fear of change in technology adoption

BY Toni Ann Careccio4 minute read

Companies in logistics and supply chain are notorious for being slow adopters of technology. The pandemic showed us just how broken some of the old supply chain workflows were, and shined a spotlight on the industry’s need to modernize technology in order to remain agile.

Now, two years later, two-thirds of shipping and logistics companies have some form of a digital optimization plan in place, according to S&P Global. Cloud-based software applications can help supply chain companies in a variety of areas, from inventory tracking to human resource management. Integration, automation, and collaboration enabled by software applications improve agility and help supply chain companies pursue more revenue opportunities. However, while supply chain companies may seem to be more willing to adopt new technologies, the process of actually identifying and selecting the right solutions is still relatively unknown territory. Many of the companies that I work with know they need to modernize to stay agile, but they’re not sure where to begin. Their workforces also range in technology skills and education from digital natives (born after 1985) to digital immigrants (born before 1985), which adds complexity to implementing new technology.

Any new technology has to be powerful enough for digital natives, yet intuitive enough for digital immigrants. One of the biggest barriers to adopting new technology is the fear of change. The good news is that there are also ways to overcome this fear and digitally optimize to be more efficient, productive, and future-proof. WHAT IS THERE TO FEAR?

An ongoing labor shortage in supply chain operations has resulted in workers who have been in the industry for a long time. Many are used to doing things the same way they did 20 years ago. Many of these workers are digital immigrants with a frame of reference that does not include the internet or smart devices. They have less faith in technology and may think in terms of, “What if we switch to software X and it doesn’t work?” or even, “What if software X forces me out of a job?” Digital natives aren’t immune to fear of change when it comes to technology. Perhaps they were disappointed by a technology that was difficult to implement, overly complex, or didn’t live up to its promise. Digital natives are also more likely to be plugged into technology advancements and the overwhelming array of options. And speaking of advancements, when a game-changer like GenAI emerges like it did in mid-2023, digital natives and immigrants alike will insist on incorporating GenAI into their business. Finally, there’s the time commitment. New technology requires that some or all of the workforce dedicate time to making it work, on top of their full-time jobs. Introducing new technology will cause a short-term disruption. If employees don’t fully comprehend the value of the solution and refuse to put the time into making it work, then adoption will lag, results will suffer, and the self-perpetuating cycle of “I told you it wouldn’t work” will continue.

Eventually, the pain of not digitally optimizing a process becomes too much for any business. When you’re losing out on revenue opportunities, falling behind the competition, or seeing employees leaving for parallel or even less significant roles at other companies, then upgrading technology becomes a matter of survival. I’ve identified seven key ways to overcome fear of change based on my work in the drayage industry, which is dominated by digital immigrants. Designate A Champion/Ambassador: Who in the company will be accountable for identifying, purchasing, onboarding, and monitoring a solution? This role is pivotal in building a relationship with the software supplier and communicating the value to your organization. Properly Vet The Solution: Make sure the technology lives up to its promise. Consult sites that feature real user reviews. Ask for references from customers that match your company’s profile (size, industry, primary challenge, etc.). Accelerate Speed To Value Through Integration: If you’re already using applications that your employees love, integrate new solutions to make them more powerful. It’s easier for users to recognize value if they experience it as an addition rather than a new workflow. Demand Transparency Into The Buying Process: You’re excited by what the solution has to offer. Expect the solution provider to maintain that excitement through the initial sale to the handoff to implementation and onboarding. That’s when your fear will likely peak because you’ve committed to the investment, but have to wait for results. Consider The UX’s Impact: If your workforce is predominantly digital immigrants, then the UX has to be ultra-intuitive. Digital natives also expect an intuitive UX and either won’t have patience for complexity, or they’ll view it as technologically inferior. Plan A Training Regimen: Work with the solution provider to lay out initial onboarding and ongoing training. Plan for varying levels of expertise because some users will need advanced training while you’re also training beginners such as new hires or acquired teams. Negotiate Ongoing Support: You have to set expectations for budget stakeholders and for users. Beware solution providers who claim their software is so intuitive that support isn’t necessary. It is, and it will be. THERE’S NOTHING TO BE AFRAID OF