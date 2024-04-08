How businesses can deal with (and sort through) the flood of data

BY Steve Pruden4 minute read

For the past few decades, marketers have worked toward achieving a single source of truth for customer data. Earlier in my career, we may have had five views of our customers, and the challenge was identifying which one was the true, accurate depiction.

The general logical progression of data inside an organization has largely stayed the same over the past 30 years. But similar to so many other areas of business and life, breadth and complexity continue to rise at an extraordinary rate. Capturing data isn’t the problem—it’s that companies are drowning in a flood of information and don’t know how to organize it. Now they are receiving information from 20 different sources running into four systems and managed by multiple teams. Meanwhile, an emphasis has been placed on speed. How quickly you act on that data and enable people to act is a top priority. We know if we get the data right and fast, it’s easier than ever to create really good decisions on that data, invest in new products, etc. A data drought isn’t coming. The level is going to rise before it lowers, which means organizing, cleaning, and acting on the data coming in is paramount. Here’s how to position yourself to withstand the data surge.

SEPARATE THE VALUE FROM THE NOISE Outside of the purely operational challenges that come with the input of this much data, it’s becoming more and more difficult to separate the value from the noise. And while you likely can’t start shrinking the number of channels in which you’re collecting information, you can do something about how you evaluate and what you do with the data. Some pieces of information you receive will be key insights that unlock new experiences and strengthen the bond between you and your customer. The majority will be of little use. It also can be the case that the same information can be useful or unuseful depending on how you use it.

For a financial institution, location information can be extremely valuable data. But if you’re using it only to display a rotating image of the customer’s hometown, that’s not valuable. Instead, personalize the experience to show relevant interests and information, such as ATMs close by. The best way to do this is to get a better understanding of your customers on an individual level. Don’t just rely on personas or look-alikes. Really getting to the heart of your specific customers’ behaviors and feelings toward your brand and how they perceive your relationship will make the value much clearer to identify. Then, create a roadmap to make it clear what should be prioritized and what can sit on the back burner. ADD VALUE THROUGH CONTEXTUALIZATION

Business leaders love personalization. But the word you should spend more time focusing on is contextualization. Customer experiences are so difficult to get right because what makes a great experience for one customer could be a nightmare for another. A colleague of mine articulates this well using an analogy of birthday parties. What makes a fantastic party for one friend—lots of people making a big deal about them—could be the opposite of what another friend wants—quiet time with a few close people who mean a lot to them. This is excellent advice to keep in mind when trying to sift through a mound of data. If you’re throwing a party, what information is valuable? That would probably be how many people they want to attend, where it should be held, and what their favorite flavor of cake may be. What’s not valuable is their occupation. The same is true for your experiences. What data leads you to a better party (customer experience) and what is just a fun fact that isn’t relevant? PUT A CAP ON YOUR DATA FUNNEL

What we’re seeing is a clear point of diminishing returns when it comes to the amount of data being collected. More data doesn’t necessarily equal more insights or better experiences. Just because it’s there doesn’t mean you are obligated to take it. It has to be the right data. And as I just laid out, there’s a lot of bad and unnecessary data out there. If your data isn’t actively helping you create more contextualized, impactful experiences, why are you collecting it? With the understanding of your customers that you’ve taken the time to develop, look at every aspect of your data. Ask what decision you are likely to make with this information or how you would approach your strategy differently based on the information.