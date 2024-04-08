Fast company logo
State lawmakers could pass legislation that would supersede the local ordinance.

Uber and Lyft will stop serving Minneapolis next month. Here’s what we know

In this January 12, 2016, file photo, a rideshare car displays Lyft and Uber stickers on its front windshield in downtown Los Angeles. The future of Uber and Lyft in Minneapolis has been a source of concern and debate in recent weeks after the City Council voted last month to require that ride-hailing companies pay drivers a higher rate while they are within city limits. [Photo: Richard Vogel/AP, File]

BY azapata4 minute read

The future of Uber and Lyft in Minneapolis has garnered concern and debate in recent weeks after the City Council voted last month to require that ride-hailing companies pay drivers a higher rate while they are within city limits.

Uber and Lyft responded by saying they would stop serving the Minneapolis area when the ordinance takes effect May 1, causing the city to weigh the ordinance it passed. The state could also take action, while riders and drivers are left wondering what could come next.

Here is what we know so far:

What happened?

The Minneapolis City Council last month overrode a mayoral veto and passed an ordinance that requires ride-hailing companies to pay drivers a minimum rate of $1.40 per mile and $0.51 per minute — or $5 per ride, whichever is greater — excluding tips, for the time spent transporting passengers in Minneapolis.

Supporters of the ordinance said the rate would ensure that companies pay drivers the equivalent of the city’s minimum wage of $15.57 per hour.

Council Member Jamal Osman, who co-authored the ordinance, said in a statement: “Drivers are human beings with families, and they deserve dignified minimum wages like all other workers. … the Minneapolis City Council will not allow the East African community, or any community, to be exploited for cheap labor.”

Many East African immigrants in the Minneapolis area work as Uber and Lyft drivers and have advocated for the rate increase.

