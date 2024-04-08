Google buying HubSpot might launch another antitrust battle for the tech juggernaut

Google parent Alphabet’s contemplated acquisition of marketing software company HubSpot would likely spark opposition from regulators even as many experts agree it would not curb competition, and would require the technology giant to open a new front in its battle with antitrust watchdogs.

Reuters reported last week that Google was mulling an offer for HubSpot, which has a market value of $34 billion. Google has been weighing the antitrust risks of a potential deal and has yet to decide if it will make an offer.

Nearly a dozen antitrust experts and industry analysts said in interviews and analyst notes that it was unlikely that an acquisition by Google would hamper competition.

They said this is because the so-called customer relationship management (CRM) software sector in which HubSpot operates is already served by several major players, including Salesforce, Adobe, Microsoft, and Oracle. Google does not compete in CRM, and the acquisition could make HubSpot a more formidable player thanks to Google’s cloud-computing resources, improving offerings and prices for customers, they added.