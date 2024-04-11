Are micro-sabbaticals the answer to our work crisis?

We’re living in a time when layoffs seem to be a regular occurrence. A big reason for this is the emergence of AI and the tech industry’s relentless drive for profit. It’s a symptom of a broader issue in the corporate world where the pursuit of efficiency often dehumanizes the workplace.

This trend, alarming yet unsurprising, underscores a critical HR dilemma: How do you encourage high performance in a macroeconomic environment that undermines it? As we witness the rise of quiet quitting, quiet firing, and quiet hiring, a toxic workplace culture has emerged, steeped in stress and pressure—which has culminated in an unprecedented burnout epidemic.

A recent HR Trends survey puts the figure starkly: 65% of employees suffered. As the Gallup study illustrates, the consequences of burnout include workers taking unplanned time off costing an estimated $47.6 billion annually in lost productivity.

Why micro-sabbaticals might be the answer

Leonardo da Vinci’s words have never been more relevant, “Every now and then, go away, have a little relaxation, for when you come back to your work your judgment will be surer, since to remain constantly at work will cause you to lose power of judgment.”