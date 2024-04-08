Final call for Best Workplaces for Innovators 2024 applications

Fast Company is extending its application deadline for Best Workplaces for Innovators 2024 to Friday, April 12, at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time.
This marks the sixth year Fast Company will be recognizing companies and organizations from around the world that most effectively empower employees at all levels to improve processes, create new products, or invent whole new ways of doing business.
In addition to honoring the world’s 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators, we will recognize companies in more than 30 different categories. New categories include Artificial Intelligence and Robotics, Communications and Public Relations, Beauty and Fashion, and Manufacturing. (You can see last year’s list here.)
What differentiates Best Workplaces for Innovators from existing best-places-to-work lists is that it goes beyond benefits, competitive compensation, and collegiality (mere table stakes in today’s competitive talent marketplace) to identify which companies are actively creating and sustaining the kinds of innovative cultures that many top employees value even more than money.
With Best Workplaces for Innovators, Fast Company aims to identify companies that have demonstrated a commitment to building the internal infrastructure to foster creative problem-solving. These are the workplaces where employees can do the best work of their careers and improve the lives of hundreds, thousands, even millions of people around the world.
For more than a decade, Fast Company has been recognizing outstanding achievement in business innovation with its annual awards programs. In addition to Best Workplaces for Innovators, Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, Innovation by Design, World Changing Ideas, Brands That Matter, and the Next Big Thing in Tech lists have celebrated thousands of organizations transforming industries and shaping society through paradigm-shifting products, insights, or services.
For more information on applying, see the FAQs. You can find tips for writing a successful application here. The final deadline for Best Workplaces for Innovators 2024 is now April 12 at 11:59 p.m. PT.