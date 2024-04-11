Designer Barbie furniture is a thing, and it’s incredibly cute

Kartell has rendered the details of the furniture in painstaking detail, down to the translucence of the original Ghost chair and fluid, spindly arms of the Masters. Each piece is just big enough to fit in the palm of a human hand.

Barbie’s dreamhouse, sold by the toy manufacturer Mattel , already comes with a two-story slide, a pool, and a pink elevator. Now, it can also feature designer furniture. A new collaboration between Mattel and the Italian furniture company Kartell is bringing five of the designer’s iconic chairs to life in tiny, Barbie-size versions.

[Photo: Kartell]

“This latest partnership between Kartell and Mattel highlights the values of creativity, innovation, and elegance that our two companies share,” Kartell’s marketing and retail director Lorenza Luti said in a press release. “Kartell chairs have always been symbols of design and innovation in the world of furnishing, just as Barbie has always been a great example of style for generations of children and adults.”

[Photo: Kartell]

Mattel and Kartell have worked together on several projects in the past two decades, including a giant Barbie dreamhouse during Milan’s 2009 fashion week and a furniture-inspired UNO card game in 2023. According to Kim Culmone, senior vice president and global head of doll design for Mattel, this most recent collaboration is especially geared toward the design and collector communities. The chair collection will be available online for $60 on April 16.

For the most dedicated Barbie-heads, Kartell is also making limited-edition full-size versions of the pink Louis Ghost and Masters chairs, which will also be available online. Now all you need is a matching ‘80s inline-skating outfit, and you’ll be able to twin with both your Barbie and her designer dreamhouse.