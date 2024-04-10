A new kind of battery could take foldable phones mainstream

It’s rare these days for a new phone to elicit wows from friends and family, but that’s what happened when I started using the Honor Magic V2 .

The Magic V2’s foldable screen alone didn’t stun anyone—they already know I’m an avowed foldable phone guy, and my Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 never gets the same reaction—but its slimness did: When folded, the Magic V2 is just 9.9 millimeters thick, which is only about 20% thicker than an iPhone. A foldable phone without size compromise is the holy grail for device makers, and Honor has more or less attained it.

While Honor partly attributes the slim design to an improved hinge, an equally significant breakthrough is inside, with a new type of battery chemistry that uses a silicon carbon anode. Each half of the Magic V2 contains a battery that’s roughly the thickness of a credit card, and Honor says they provide about 10% more total capacity than a traditional lithium-ion battery with an all-graphite anode.

“It’s impossible to use conventional technology to make something as thin and light as the V2,” Hope Cao, a tech expert at Honor, says through a translator.