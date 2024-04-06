5 tricks to beat procrastination, according to a Google productivity expert 

BY Laura Mae Martin7 minute read

Even with the best-laid plans, sometimes we add the same thing again and again to our lists, and it keeps being the thing that doesn’t get done. We’ve all seen that one lingering item that keeps dragging its way over from day to day or week to week. Let’s say, for example, you want to build a new training module to teach others something you’ve mastered. You’ve been carrying it over on your Daily and Weekly Lists and you’ve blocked time for it, but for whatever reason, it isn’t getting done. Sound familiar? Don’t be too hard on yourself. It happens to everyone. Here are some tactics and strategies for helping to keep procrastination at bay.

1. Swiss cheese to get started Sometimes, just the size of a task is what feels overwhelming, and the hardest part is getting over the hurdle of starting. Try poking holes in the task, or “Swiss-cheesing” it, until it gets smaller and smaller. You want to find a small-enough point that feels like you need less energy points to start, a point where your brain feels okay with it. In my example about building the training program, this may look like going from Build a new training —> Just open a document and make the title slide. Making the title slide is fun. It’s just one slide! Brainstorming the title is creative and interesting. Once I have it open, I might even start drafting some of the other slides. On your Daily List or Weekly List, you want to write your action in a way that makes you feel excited, or else you will just keep staring at it on the paper. Notice the difference of writing Make snazzy new training title slide!! versus New training. The first task is doable and is something I know Future Me will be excited to do; the second feels daunting.

2. Act like your own assistant As mentioned before, getting started is the hardest part of some bigger tasks. Another way to ease your brain into doing things is to separate the preparation of doing something from the act of doing it, and to delegate the former to your assistant self, which helps break the procrastination barrier. In the training example, I could go ahead and open the slide deck, leave some tabs open with fun relevant clip art, and find an example outline from a similar training, then close the computer. The next morning I’d have the way paved for starting that training easily! Now I employ this strategy—channeling my assistant self—for all kinds of tasks at work and at home. If I want to make muffins in the morning, I set out the muffin tin and some ingredients on the counter before I go to bed. Forget the idea of actually doing it, which keeps us stuck. Instead, employ your assistant self to set up the circumstances under which your boss self (aka Future You) can get it done. 3. Stop in the middle When you are working on a larger, ongoing task that cannot be completed in one sitting, it usually feels right to find a natural stopping point—like the end of an email or the end of a project section. You step away at that point, and let it go until the next time you work on it, when you will start at the beginning of a new section. Ironically, that makes yet another starting point that your brain has to get over. It’s as if you’re starting a large task all over again. Alternatively, stopping in the middle of something makes it easier to slide back into what you were doing and start again because you already knew what you were about to do next.

For example, during my writing blocks for this book, I tried never to stop at the end of a chapter because for the next writing block, I’d have to start with a blank page and a brand-new chapter. Instead, I would always stop in the middle of a chapter or at least start a new page with a title and outline notes for the next chapter so it was easy to pick up and get back in the flow. If you’re working on large multistep projects, try to stop at a point when your brain already knows the next thing to do. Maybe start drafting that next email to someone, even if you don’t have time to finish, and send it because the next time you pick it up, you can start right where you left off and get back into the flow of email writing. Similar to the benefit of sending a meeting agenda, or creating a Daily List the night before, you can ruminate on whatever you’re in the middle of while you’re away, and maybe even come up with a new idea or addition that you hadn’t thought of before. 4. Put a time on it Part of convincing yourself to do a task you need to do is wrangling the illusion of how long it actually takes to do it. Have you ever added something to a to-do list week after week, only to realize that the task took so little time that you could have saved time just crossing it off versus the amount of time you spent writing it down again and again? That’s one of the reasons I suggest “snack-size” to-dos in my Daily List because it forces your brain to identify and complete tasks (the ones that take 5 or 10 minutes) instead of avoiding them. On your Daily List, or any to-do list, you can also write out the time you estimate something will take. For example: · Draft post for roommate finder website—7 minutes

· Complete sales training—22 minutes · Read industry article from yesterday—9 minutes Assigning a specific duration makes it less likely to avoid it, especially if you find you do have that amount of time. If you have 30 minutes free, but you don’t really want to do the sales training, you have a harder time talking yourself out of doing a shorter item because you know it will in fact be able to get done. A huge part of productivity is being good at estimating how much time something will take because it helps you slot tasks more effectively. If you’re not particularly skilled at that, start to consciously inventory how long things take to sharpen your ability to plan for them.

5. Set a meeting to keep yourself accountable Usually, we are more accountable to others than to ourselves. This is why many people look for a workout buddy or join a book club so they’ll read more. If we set an arbitrary deadline that only we know about, we’re more likely to blow right past it than if someone else is counting on us. If you set up a meeting related to your self-imposed deadline, thereby involving someone else in the process, you can use peer pressure to get things done. For example: If I’m hoping to build that new training I mentioned, before I even start building it, I’ll set up a meeting invite with someone around the time that I want to be done. “Hi, Dominic, setting up this 30-minute slot in a month to get your feedback on my new training! I’ll send it to you two days before for your review!” Have I even started the training? Nope. But you’d better believe that now that this meeting is on my calendar, and now that Dominic has accepted it and is looking forward to the meeting, I’m going to be way more likely to get it done in time to send it to him. It makes it more real. Especially when a task is something you’re working on by yourself, find a reason to schedule a meeting or review, or promise someone you’ll send it to them. It’s one of the best ways to ensure you’ll get it done. Along with the techniques for self-motivation outlined, we’ve learned that determining why you’re putting off a task is absolutely key to overcoming procrastination. But as important as the why in this equation is when the work is (or, more to the point, isn’t) getting done. While it’s helpful to push through some lingering tasks with these procrastination techniques, it’s just as important to prioritize downtime and understand why doing nothing sometimes leads to doing more in the long run. Excerpted with permission from the book Uptime: A Practical Guide to Personal Productivity and Well-being by Laura Mae Martin. Copyright 2024 by Laura Mae Martin. Reprinted by permission of HarperCollins Publishers.