How astronomers broke the speed of sound to see a total solar eclipse for 74 minutes

Total solar eclipses are a mind-expanding demonstration of “the right place at the right time”—and for centuries, scientists and enthusiasts have voyaged to get there in the hopes that they might catch a glimpse of the sun’s corona, probe the solar wind, test theories like relativity, and simply experience the sublime wonder and dread that comes with being part of a rare cosmic alignment.
The most serious umbraphiles, or eclipse chasers, will seek out the longest possible totality, the uncanny period when the sun is gone and the temperature drops and the birds go quiet. When a total eclipse crosses North America on April 8, the maximum duration of totality along its path will be seen around the city of Torreón, Mexico, where people will be able to experience the eclipse for a luxurious 4 minutes and 28 seconds. Some chasers—flying in special scientific and tourism flights at sky-high prices—will be able to follow the moon’s shadow for twice as long.
But in 1973, the planets aligned in such a way that a group of daring and lucky astronomers managed to see the moon occluding the sun for more than an hour.
On June 30 that year, seven researchers packed into a prototype of the futuristic Concorde—still the only commercial aircraft capable of breaking the speed of sound—and took off from Las Palmas, Gran Canaria, in the Spanish Canary Islands, to intercept the path of the total eclipse passing over North Africa. Chasing the moon’s shadow at Mach 2, the aircraft provided the observers from France, Britain, and the United States with a record-breaking 74 minutes of totality.
For eclipse chasers of all kinds, the unlikely mission remains the stuff of legend, the first and last trip of its kind. Supersonic eclipse chasing ended with the cancellation of the Concorde in 2003.
“I don’t know if this kind of adventure would be possible today,” Pierre Léna, an astronomer at the Paris Observatory who helped launch the mission, told Motherboard’s Chris Hatherill in 2016. NASA and a number of companies are readying new supersonic passenger jets, with the aim of flying by the end of the decade. Still, he said, “I think now all the structures are way more organized and hierarchical. I was lucky I got to do it, and of course I was young. In fact, I was very lucky people even took me seriously!”
The pitch
Chasing eclipses in planes has been a scientific pursuit since at least the 1920s, but the idea really took off during the atomic age. By the mid-’60s, scientists were using rockets and balloons to make eclipse measurements, but these flights only experienced totality for fleeting minutes. As the first nuclear test ban went into effect in 1965, the military began flights to simulate bombing runs and monitor the atmosphere for Russian tests, and a few scientists at Los Alamos spotted an opportunity.