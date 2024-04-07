How astronomers broke the speed of sound to see a total solar eclipse for 74 minutes

Total solar eclipses are a mind-expanding demonstration of “the right place at the right time”—and for centuries, scientists and enthusiasts have voyaged to get there in the hopes that they might catch a glimpse of the sun’s corona, probe the solar wind, test theories like relativity, and simply experience the sublime wonder and dread that comes with being part of a rare cosmic alignment.

The most serious umbraphiles, or eclipse chasers, will seek out the longest possible totality, the uncanny period when the sun is gone and the temperature drops and the birds go quiet. When a total eclipse crosses North America on April 8, the maximum duration of totality along its path will be seen around the city of Torreón, Mexico, where people will be able to experience the eclipse for a luxurious 4 minutes and 28 seconds. Some chasers—flying in special scientific and tourism flights at sky-high prices—will be able to follow the moon’s shadow for twice as long.

But in 1973, the planets aligned in such a way that a group of daring and lucky astronomers managed to see the moon occluding the sun for more than an hour.

On June 30 that year, seven researchers packed into a prototype of the futuristic Concorde—still the only commercial aircraft capable of breaking the speed of sound—and took off from Las Palmas, Gran Canaria, in the Spanish Canary Islands, to intercept the path of the total eclipse passing over North Africa. Chasing the moon’s shadow at Mach 2, the aircraft provided the observers from France, Britain, and the United States with a record-breaking 74 minutes of totality.