Google’s decision to charge for AI search would represent a failure to innovate

The Financial Times reported this week that Google is considering charging for AI-based search, and the company didn’t deny it. It would represent the first time Google has charged for one of its core services, instead of relying on other revenue streams—mainly ads—to monetize it.

AI-native search, or conversational search, lets users ask a question in plain language (instead of just keywords) and receive a direct, plain-language answer (instead of just links) from a large language model (LLM) that has access to web pages. Google’s AI search product, which bears the sexy name “Search Generational Experience” (SGE) is currently experimental and available only in Google Labs.

Google makes money on only about 30% of searches—”commercial” searches for products and services. Marketers are willing to pay to place a “Sponsored” link to their products in the results of one of these searches. But that kind of ad doesn’t translate well to conversational AI search results.

So Google has been experimenting with other ad formats that might work better within SGE. The company hasn’t spoken publicly about this, but such ads could include paid source citations within the generated result, or special paid product images above the text answer. Another AI search company, Perplexity, has also been experimenting with ways to insert ads into generated search results, including sponsored “suggested queries.”