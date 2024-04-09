Watch out, Amazon and Microsoft: Google launches a more efficient ARM-based chip

Google has launched its own design of a CPU, based on the ARM architecture. The new chip, called Axion, will reside in the Google Cloud. Companies will pay to run their computing jobs on the new chips, which will reside in large data centers around the world.

Google said the Axion chips are more efficient than other ARM-based chips. The Axion chips deliver up to 30% better performance and 60% better energy efficiency than competing ARM-based chips, the company said in a blog post. The company said it plans to power its YouTube advertising sales business using the new ARM-based chips.

Axion may be an attempt to win cloud computing customers away from Amazon’s AWS and Microsoft’s Azure clouds, as both those competitors have long offered their own ARM-based chips. Google’s cloud division is the fastest-growing business unit in the company and, little by little, is easing Google’s dependence on ad sales for the bulk of its revenue. Right now, Google Cloud contributes about 11% of revenues.

Google made its announcement at its Cloud Next conference in Las Vegas on Tuesday. The Axion processors will become available later this year, the company said.