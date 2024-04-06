African YouTubers have big audiences. Here’s why that doesn’t mean big money

Despite that success, because his audience was largely based in Africa Aina received just $132 from the platform—a relatively paltry payout, and significantly less than a creator with a predominantly Western audience would have received for the same performance metrics.

“In terms of playing on the global stage, I would say that we are trying our best, but we still have a long way to go,” says Aina, who boasts more than 827,000 subscribers on YouTube and more than 240,000 followers on Instagram. That’s because despite Africa’s growing creator economy, platform payouts favor Western audiences.

[Photo: Courtesy Tayo Aina]

Nigeria—Africa’s most populous country—has a growing digital creator economy that contributes more than 1.45% of total gross domestic product and is projected to add 3 million-plus jobs by 2027. Globally, the creator economy’s size is estimated to be more than $250 billion and is expected to nearly double by 2027.