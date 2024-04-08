An artist used Lego to make these stunning bird prints

BY Grace Snelling2 minute read

When Dutch artist Roy Scholten sets out to make a new print, his first order of business is sorting through tubs of Lego blocks. That’s because Scholten’s latest collection of work, titled 50 Birds, depicts birds native to the Netherlands—feathers, beaks, legs, and all—using only Legos as a printing tool.

The 50 works will be on display at the Grafisch Atelier Hilversum from April 14 through May 26. Alongside his colleague Martin van der Blom, Scholten has been developing his Lego letterpress technique for more than 10 years. The idea first came about during an exercise to help simplify the printing process for elementary-age students. [Photo: Roy Scholten] “It came out of an educational approach to give young people the experience of letterpress,” Scholten says. “We made our own experiments and tests with it as well, and we quickly found, ‘Oh, wow, the potential and the visual vocabulary in these elements is super rich.’ From there, we started exploring ourselves.” Typically, letterpress printmakers use wooden or linoleum blocks with raised images on them (imagine these like a series of rubber stamps facing upward) to create a print. They place their blocks in the desired arrangement within a rectangular frame, roll ink over the raised surfaces, and press paper down directly on top. This process allows the same pattern to be printed repeatedly with fresh coats of ink. For his 50 Birds project, Scholten created 20 copies of each unique design.

[Photo: Roy Scholten] The difference between Scholten and the average letterpress printmaker, though, is that his blocks are Lego bricks, and his “frame” is a 16X16 Lego base plate. When he begins creating a new bird, Scholten analyzes the shapes that compose the animal’s dominant features, like the curve of its chest or the jutting line of its beak. Then, he sifts through his extensive collection of Lego for matching parts. A rounded edge piece might become a folded wing, for example, or a standard rectangular brick could represent a tail. Each of these components is meticulously snapped onto the base plate, and thin layers of ink are applied to bring the bird to life. While Scholten’s prints originally consisted of only two or three colors, he branched out into a much richer palette in later works. And, as Lego releases new projects, he’s able to explore different shapes as well.

[Photo: Roy Scholten] “The process doesn’t change, but the range of possibilities increases every time Lego introduces new elements,” Scholten says. “We do keep track of that. There’s fan base sites that basically do a monthly update of new colors and shapes. And yes, if we really need them soon, then we buy the whole box—the Lego castle or whatever it might be.” Because the potential brick combinations continue to expand, Scholten has a few ground rules to keep his bird series consistent: They must be printed on a 16X16 Lego plate; no Legos can be altered or manipulated; and the whole bird must be depicted. While a decade might seem like a long time to explore a new medium, Scholten appears to have boundless inspiration for potential projects. In the future, Scholten says he’s “itching” to work on depictions of larger birds of prey, like owls and falcons.