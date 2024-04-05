This new fund lets you invest in private tech startups like SpaceX and OpenAI

Some of today’s hottest companies have remained untouchable for investors. Stripe, for instance, was valued at $65 billion in February. And SpaceX is estimated to be worth $175 billion . If accurate, that puts Stripe at a level higher than Spotify, and Nintendo and SpaceX in the same neighborhood as IBM and Intuit. A new fund, though, might give the public a chance to ride the financial coattails of these and other unicorns.

While individual investors aren’t able to invest in startups, accredited investors (people with a net worth of $1 million or an annual income of $200,000 for the past two years) can. The Destiny Tech100 fund, though, takes an unusual approach to bypass that, giving public access to private companies. The publicly traded fund (under the ticker DXYZ) has shares of 23 private tech companies, ranging from SpaceX to OpenAI to Epic Games. And investors are piling on fast.

In its less than two weeks on the New York Stock Exchange, the fund has seen its share price soar 504%. On Friday alone, the stock was up more than 48% in midday trading (spurred, perhaps, by a New York Times article about it.)

“D/XYZ [the company’s spelling of Destiny], through products like the Destiny Tech100, is on a mission to make investing in innovative private companies accessible to all,” said CEO Sohail Prasad in a statement when the fund was announced last month. “The future of investment is inclusive, and that everyone deserves a chance to own the future.”