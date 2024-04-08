Do you think you could draw the Apple logo from memory? If the answer is yes, chances are you’re overconfident.

According to a 2015 study from UCLA, only seven out of 85 surveyed college students could accurately replicate Apple’s simple design—and almost all of the participants were Apple users themselves. The reason? Our brains often choose not to absorb unnecessary information unless we set out to memorize it, which means that we’re shockingly bad at remembering even the most ubiquitous logos in the branding world.

Based on new research into the sticking power of various healthcare logos, household medicine and hygiene suppliers are certainly not faring any better.

[Image: Tebra]

The research, conducted by healthcare marketing company Tebra, surveyed consumers across the U.S. about a series of logos from medical providers, products, and common consumer brands. Walgreens, Advil, and CVS emerged as the most recognizable brands respectively, with Walgreens clinching the top spot among all generations and across genders. There were some notable demographic divides, though: Women were able to identify menstrual brands two times better than men (surprise!), and Gen Z was 24 times more likely to recognize mental health brands than their Boomer counterpoints.