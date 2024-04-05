Here are the best internet reactions to the East Coast earthquake

On Friday, a 4.8-magnitude earthquake was felt across New York City. While the epicenter was recorded in New Jersey, roughly 45 minutes from the city, residents of New York and surrounding states reported experiencing things like shaking floors and furniture.

And of course, for many people, their first instinct was to flock to X (formerly Twitter). Because in times of crisis, we are all reminded that despite X’s recent financial struggles, it’s still the best place to find real-time reactions to events that are happening across the country.

Below, here are some of the best (and funniest) reactions that resonated with us:

The Empire State Building tweeted shortly after the event to let us know that, thankfully, it’s still doing well: