Here are the best internet reactions to the East Coast earthquake

On Friday, a 4.8-magnitude earthquake was felt across New York City. While the epicenter was recorded in New Jersey, roughly 45 minutes from the city, residents of New York and surrounding states reported experiencing things like shaking floors and furniture.
And of course, for many people, their first instinct was to flock to X (formerly Twitter). Because in times of crisis, we are all reminded that despite X’s recent financial struggles, it’s still the best place to find real-time reactions to events that are happening across the country.
Below, here are some of the best (and funniest) reactions that resonated with us:
The Empire State Building tweeted shortly after the event to let us know that, thankfully, it’s still doing well:
I AM FINE— Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) April 5, 2024
User Liam Stack also noted that the New York Governor’s description of the earthquake’s location as “west of New York” was a particularly New York way to describe New Jersey:
“West of Manhattan” is the New Yorkiest possible way to refer to New Jersey https://t.co/GeuXYIz3JT— Liam Stack (@liamstack) April 5, 2024
New York seeing where the earthquake originated pic.twitter.com/mVswA3xEwT— Cody Wimmer (@Cody_Wimmer) April 5, 2024
Meanwhile, another user poked fun at music publication Pitchfork’s tendency to give low reviews:
pitchfork gave it a 3.2 though https://t.co/2FQACOSIXP— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) April 5, 2024
And another took the opportunity to clap back at so-called anti-woke backlash to DEI programs:
Did DEI cause today’s NYC earthquake? No, but it didn’t prevent it, either.— New York Times Pitchbot (@DougJBalloon) April 5, 2024
There were pop culture references to a certain set of famous New Yorkers:
as a 4.7 magnitude earthquake hit manhattan i couldn't help but wonder…was my relationship with big structurally sound enough to withstand the impact? pic.twitter.com/zRqs43m5ZH— layla (@laylology) April 5, 2024
Meanwhile in an apartment across town, Samantha was experiencing an earthquake of her own— BIG B (@briahmone) April 5, 2024
As well as SNL skits:
NYC Earthquake?— Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) April 5, 2024
Nah, that was just Lisa From Temecula cutting up a steak for breakfast pic.twitter.com/Ey1uF384jY
And a viral dance from long ago:
Did……….Harlem shake?— Kakarot🇹🇹 (@StevieKnicks21) April 5, 2024
And of course, many couldn’t resist jokes about New York tropes:
Yelling "I'M WALKING HERE" at a tectonic plate— Robby Slowik (@RobbySlowik) April 5, 2024
And remember that a 5 in NYC would be an 8 almost anywhere else in the country https://t.co/qnrw1LABSf— Tom Gara (@tomgara) April 5, 2024
Another connected the earthquake to the upcoming solar eclipse:
you think you're dramatic? manhattan wasn't in the path of totality for the eclipse so it had to re-main character itself with a whole earthquake— emma lord (@dilemmalord) April 5, 2024
Some California users, who experience earthquakes rather frequently in comparison, also posted messages:
On behalf of Los Angeles, CA, sending love and to all those who experienced the #earthquake on the east coast.— Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) April 5, 2024
WE WILL REBUILD! pic.twitter.com/kAln6ltM8f
Finally, others made the self-aware observation that, yes, in times like these, we all find ourselves gathering in the same place once again:
People rushing to X to see if there was an #earthquake pic.twitter.com/SeCcuSFKyM— xo.vellii ×͜× (@XOvellii) April 5, 2024