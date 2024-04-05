Yes, NYC can have earthquakes too. Here’s how often it happens

You may not normally associate New York City with earthquakes, but they do occasionally happen. While there are no reports of damage so far, this was a fairly large one for the area—and its impacts were felt throughout the tristate area and even as far south as Baltimore. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the epicenter of the quake was in Lebanon, New Jersey.

The Ramapo fault line runs through New Jersey, stemming from the Appalachian Mountains. There are also five smaller fault lines that run under the island of Manhattan. Even with these fault lines in the area, most quakes in the northeast region are so small that they go completely unnoticed.

The last time an earthquake occurred in New York was in May of last year, when a 2.2-magnitude quake rattled towns in the Hudson Valley area. No damage was reported and most people didn’t even clock it. Prior to that one, there was a slightly larger 3.6-magnitude quake in the town of Adams Center, New York. This quake was on the smaller side as well.