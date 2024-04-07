How this viral fragrance-dupes brand from Target took over PerfumeTok

The TikToker known as Laraisabellema wants to show her viewers how to smell like pearls, a woman walking into the ocean, seashells, a mermaid. After shuffling through a series of evocative images on TikTok, she reveals her perfume recommendations—Diptyque Do Son and Clean Reserve Rain, among them—and lists their top notes.

The video, which has nearly 350,000 views, is typical of its genre. On PerfumeTok, fragrance enthusiasts share descriptions, recommendations, and tips for how to wear fragrances. And while this corner of social media may be confusing—unlike makeup, skincare, or fashion, you can’t “see” really what someone is wearing when they spritz it on—it is influential. More consumers are purchasing fragrance: The global perfume market is expected to grow from $48.05 billion in 2023 to $69.25 billion by 2030, and that doesn’t include the body sprays and scented skincare that are proliferating on social media from the likes of Sol de Janeiro.

The Mystic Fig’ures scent from Fine’ry [Photo: Target]

As with other categories, like beauty and skincare, perfume TikTokers also advise viewers on lower-cost dupes for their favorite perfumes. One Target-exclusive brand, Fine’ry (a portmanteau of fine fragrance and perfumery) seems to be making many of them.

The brand’s hashtag, #FineryPerfume has been used more than 15 million times. Its scents include the New Rouge (similar to Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540), Not Another Cherry (Tom Ford’s Lost Cherry), Before The Rainbow (Jo Malone’s Wood Sage & Sea Salt), Jungle Santal (Le Labo Santal 33), and Flowerbed (Chanel Chance Eau Tendre). And unlike the high-end perfumes they imitate, Fine’ry products won’t break the bank. A two-ounce bottle costs $29.99. Scents can also come in the form of body mists and fragrance sprays, which are $15 each for five ounces.