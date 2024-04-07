Here’s what forecasters predict mortgage rates will be through 2025

Want more stories from Lance Lambert’s ResiClub in your inbox? Subscribe to the free, daily ResiClub newsletter .

Economic forecasting has never been an easy task, and it becomes even more challenging when confronted with unprecedented economic events like COVID-19 lockdowns and unparalleled levels of government intervention, followed by a rapid cycle of interest rate hikes.

Look no further than recent mortgage rate forecasts. Last year marked the second year in a row, mortgage rate forecasters at large have missed—big time. That raises the question: Can we trust mortgage rate predictions at all right now?

ResiClub’s latest roundup of quarterly mortgage rate forecasts shows that most forecasters still expect mortgage rates to gradually decrease over the next 18 months. One reason is that as the Federal Reserve presumably begins to cut rates, the bond market is expected to become less volatile, leading to a slight decline in mortgage rates.