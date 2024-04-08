How fast food is becoming a new surveillance ground

Tech companies have led the way in consumer surveillance, and fast-food chains and vending machine companies alike are taking note. Whether we like it or not, the technology-creep in restaurants has crossed the social chasm, and it’s affecting service and our privacy. While we eat these vending machines’ and restaurants’ food, they eat our data. Simultaneously, as they adopt more flexible AI, to successfully interact with them, we’re being forced to simplify how we communicate. It’s almost as if food has nothing to do with it, and the technology is enabling increasingly alarming detachment.

In Canada, University of Waterloo students discovered that multiple on-campus vending machines were using facial recognition to track the age and gender of customers, without their knowing. It was discovered by accident when a computer glitch revealed code that showed it was happening. The vending machines were from the Switzerland-based company Invenda, which advertises that it’s “building the future of automated retail” via machines that can capture consumer data. Invenda captures session duration, taps and interaction, heat maps, payment usage, conversion sales, basket status, eWallet usage at the machines, demographic information, and a host of other metrics. The machines also collect data when people are not using them, and are just passing by.

Invenda is now eyeing the U.S. after its $19 million seed round, which means it’s likely coming to businesses and universities in the U.S. When surveillance technology is tethered to unsupervised devices like vending machines, they become spy cams for everything from hospitals and medical buildings, to private and government offices—places that are, in many cases, protected by confidentiality laws. If vending machines outfitted with facial recognition and other forms of recording are deployed, the data they collect may violate those laws. And who will enforce these regulations on thousands of remote vending machines from dozens of different sellers, in thousands of buildings? When food becomes a vehicle for surveillance, it can change our relationship to it as well. In food deserts, where fast-food outlets and vending machines are more prominent, communities are being forced by circumstance to trade their privacy and personal data for food.