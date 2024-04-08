How fast food is becoming a new surveillance ground

Are fast food and vending machines about food at all, or about fast data?
Tech companies have led the way in consumer surveillance, and fast-food chains and vending machine companies alike are taking note. Whether we like it or not, the technology-creep in restaurants has crossed the social chasm, and it’s affecting service and our privacy. While we eat these vending machines’ and restaurants’ food, they eat our data. Simultaneously, as they adopt more flexible AI, to successfully interact with them, we’re being forced to simplify how we communicate. It’s almost as if food has nothing to do with it, and the technology is enabling increasingly alarming detachment.
In Canada, University of Waterloo students discovered that multiple on-campus vending machines were using facial recognition to track the age and gender of customers, without their knowing. It was discovered by accident when a computer glitch revealed code that showed it was happening. The vending machines were from the Switzerland-based company Invenda, which advertises that it’s “building the future of automated retail” via machines that can capture consumer data. Invenda captures session duration, taps and interaction, heat maps, payment usage, conversion sales, basket status, eWallet usage at the machines, demographic information, and a host of other metrics. The machines also collect data when people are not using them, and are just passing by.
Invenda is now eyeing the U.S. after its $19 million seed round, which means it’s likely coming to businesses and universities in the U.S. When surveillance technology is tethered to unsupervised devices like vending machines, they become spy cams for everything from hospitals and medical buildings, to private and government offices—places that are, in many cases, protected by confidentiality laws. If vending machines outfitted with facial recognition and other forms of recording are deployed, the data they collect may violate those laws. And who will enforce these regulations on thousands of remote vending machines from dozens of different sellers, in thousands of buildings? When food becomes a vehicle for surveillance, it can change our relationship to it as well. In food deserts, where fast-food outlets and vending machines are more prominent, communities are being forced by circumstance to trade their privacy and personal data for food.
Vending machines are able to omit employed people from customer interactions, but for now, fast-food outlets must rely on employees to communicate with customers. In that context, human communication is flexible, thus what people may say could impact brands in unforeseen ways. Maintaining consistency, yet still including people in customer interactions requires more rigidly specified interactions—and one more recent way to reinforce this is to use analytic surveillance as a behavioral training tool.
In the U.S., some Taco Bell, Dairy Queen, and KFC brands’ outlets use a system called Riley, from the self-declared “profit hacking” company Hoptix, whose product, Riley, is billed as a “performance” coach. Riley is designed to leverage and emulate the playback analysis capabilities of competitive sports—but for upselling, loyalty, and customer service in fast-food restaurants. Hoptix provides the means for fast-food restaurants to record and measure employees and their interactions with customers. Hoptix offers modest to elaborate services to fast-food outlets that contain cameras, audio recording equipment, and back-end analytics services.
On their website, Hoptix also posts YouTube testimonials from thrilled restaurant managers. One Dairy Queen manager delightedly remarked, “I see smiley faces, I see happy faces” when describing his employees, who are trained to follow specific processes for interacting with customers, which the Hoptix Riley system monitors. Most concerning is that in the Hoptix/Riley YouTube video testimonials, customer voices can be clearly heard. And there is little oversight and accountability from distracted and overworked government agencies to enforce privacy and wiretapping laws against the vendors or users of such surveillance systems. Also, because customers are also interacting with fast-food employees, we may become “trained” to interact with certain responses to them, which automates us, as well.