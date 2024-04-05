These single-family housing markets have the lowest—and highest—rental yields

Want more stories from Lance Lambert’s ResiClub in your inbox? Subscribe to the free, daily ResiClub newsletter .

Real estate investors, like all investors, chase returns. To find out which single-family housing markets have the highest and lowest yields, ResiClub reached out to the data pros at Parcl Labs, a fast-growing residential real estate analytics firm. They provided us with their “gross yield” calculation.

“Gross yield is determined by dividing the annual median rental income by the median price of new listings for sale (cost of acquisition),” says Jason Lewis, cofounder of Parcl Labs. “We calculate annual median rental income by multiplying the monthly median price of new rental listings by 12. This metric represents the annual return on investment before any deductions for expenses, taxes, or other associated costs are made. A higher gross yield indicates a greater potential for investor returns.”

Among the 52 single-family rental markets that Parcl Labs analyzed, these five metro areas had the highest “gross yields.”