Is Intel’s huge operating loss a glass half empty or half full scenario?

Intel offered up an eagerly-anticipated recategorization this week of its income statement. There’s a huge operating loss in the middle of those numbers. The reality that it will take Intel years to close that gap has had the effect of a nearly 7% sell-off in the stock Wednesday morning.

Analysts are debating, as they often do: Is a huge operating loss a glass half empty or half full?

The new numbers reflect Intel’s decision, announced last summer, to report the financials for its factories, its “foundry,” as a stand-alone business—what I called “Le Divorce.” The point of Le Divorce is to say what belongs to whom—to make the foundry accept its own profit and loss, separate from chip product sales, as CEO Pat Gelsinger builds the foundry into a third-party contract house, “Intel Foundry Services,” serving not just Intel but also competitors.