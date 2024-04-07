STEM needs more than an eclipse moment

BY Frederic Bertley4 minute read

I applaud those science educators who are using the rare phenomenon of the solar eclipse as a teaching moment. These examples warm my heart as noble and important efforts to inspire young people to develop a lifelong passion for science.

The cool factor of the moon asserting its temporary but awe-inspiring dominance over the sun is undeniable, and the resultant media frenzy that is sweeping across the land is understandable. Unsurprisingly, this is not the first time this has happened. Other headline news throughout our industrial history has provided a catalytic springboard for learning—from the discovery of penicillin to Sputnik, from the invention of the transistor that allowed for the electronic revolution we depend on to the first heart transplant, from the discovery of the double helix, and of course, AI. But unfortunately, they came and went and little on science literacy and STEM public engagement has changed.

As a scientist myself, and as someone privileged to lead one of America’s leading science museums—COSI—I support all efforts to engage kids with the world around them. But, at the same time, I do not want us to take false comfort in “event science” as a replacement for the fundamental, systemic problem we have in educating the next generation in STEM. I am sure there are a handful of brilliant students whose imaginations will be hijacked by the solar spectacle. I am also sure that in two decades we will read of a brilliant astronomer who traces her inspiration to 2024. Though deeply satisfying, that is also desperately insufficient. As I see it, the eclipse frenzy illustrates the deeper problem, rather than solving it. America is, in many ways, an entertainment culture. We are captives of the moment, and then we race to the next dopamine hit. We are on a stimulative treadmill. But the depth and consequences of our inability to educate this generation—and our failures to educate previous ones in STEM—are so profound that they require a broad sustained effort to address.

