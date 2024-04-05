The truth about brands and social movements

BY Tyler Perry2 minute read

The intersection of business and social responsibility is more scrutinized than ever these days, and CEOs, CMOs, and communications leaders find themselves at a crossroads. The challenge is formidable: balance the drive for innovation and growth with the ever-evolving stakeholder expectations on issues ranging from AI and sustainability to geopolitics in an increasingly polarized society.

The margin for error is razor thin, and the allure of weighing in on every emerging issue is intense. New research spearheaded by our company offers valuable insights into the delicate dance of meeting audience expectations while managing reputational risks in a divided environment. Mission North’s inaugural Brand Expectations Index, a comprehensive survey of 1,000 U.S. adults, reveals a significant disconnect between corporate actions on social issues and stakeholder expectations. This divergence presents risks and opportunities for companies striving to navigate internal communications, corporate social responsibility, and public stances on contentious issues. Here are four key takeaways: 1. Selective engagement in social movements is key Our findings indicate a clear public fatigue of brands extending their influence into areas far removed from their core business and employee interests. A minority of respondents (39%) expect companies to take public stances, about the same as the number demanding bold actions on broader social issues (38%). This suggests skepticism toward businesses that appear to overstep their bounds, emphasizing the importance of restraint and relevance in corporate social engagement.

2. Focus on the core business and community Stakeholders expect companies to prioritize issues directly related to their operations, employees, and local communities. A significant majority emphasize the importance of focusing on customer security (71%), privacy (70%), and innovation (66%). Furthermore, there is strong support for companies to contribute positively to their communities (61%) and advance diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies (59%). This signals a clear directive for businesses to get their internal affairs in order before tackling broader societal challenges. 3. Permission to lead is a delicate balance The study also highlights areas where companies have explicit permission, or even an expectation, to lead. A substantial portion of respondents support brands challenging government misinformation (69%) and speaking out against legislation or regulations that are detrimental to their business (64%). A more assertive Federal Trade Commission, election-year politics, state-based legislation, and crusading state attorneys general are creating reputation pressure and litigation risks for industries that may have previously escaped this level of scrutiny. These findings underscore the importance of strategic leadership and advocacy in areas that directly impact corporate interests amid increased regulatory scrutiny and political polarization. 4. Beware of the AI conundrum Artificial intelligence presents a unique challenge, with 47% more respondents viewing it as a harbinger of a “more dangerous future” rather than a beneficial advancement. The public calls for a balanced approach to integrating AI, strongly favoring strategies that preserve employment over aggressive technological investments. This sentiment underscores companies’ need to approach AI cautiously, emphasizing tangible benefits and ethical considerations to mitigate reputational risks and align with stakeholder expectations.