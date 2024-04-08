What to say when a coworker (or manager) gets laid off

BY Art Markman3 minute read

Despite the generally good economy, there is still volatility in the job market. There are always some specific firms that are hiring while others are downsizing—or going out of business all together.

When your company is conducting layoffs, it’s hard to be one of the people let go, but it is also challenging to be someone who remains. One complexity to being one of the survivors is how to engage with your colleagues who have lost their jobs. You might not know what to say. Are they gone? The first complexity is whether the people who get laid off are given notice, but continue working for a few weeks, or whether they are laid off and removed from the workplace right away. When the layoffs are immediate, it can be difficult, because your colleague is there with you one day and gone the next. In those situations, find a way to reach out to them if you can. If you had a personal phone number or email, use that. Otherwise, connect with them on LinkedIn, if you have not done so already.

Layoffs are a real emotional blow, so start with an empathic connection. You don’t have to communicate much more than that you know they are going through a difficult time. In addition to stressing about finances, the workplace often makes up a substantial part of people’s social networks, and so it can be as isolating to get laid off as it can be to go through a breakup. Resist the urge to trash-talk your current employer. You can let your former colleague vent a bit, but try to keep the conversation positive and forward-thinking. For one thing, people tend to stay in the industry, and so negative things you and others say may make the rounds of the gossip mill. For another, you never know when you will both need to engage with the people you’re trashing again. You never want to say anything (or encourage someone else to say something) that might burn a bridge that you or they need in the future. Are they still around? At times, a person who is being laid off may be kept on a list of people to be rehired. In addition, some people may volunteer for a layoff (particularly if they are nearing retirement or have been contemplating a career change). In those situations, the individual who was laid off may actually work for a few weeks before leaving.

