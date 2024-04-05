Tencent to focus less on big foreign franchise games like ‘Assassin’s Creed Jade’

(This March 21 story has been corrected to rectify the time period from “last month” to “in January” and Undawn’s revenue data from Appmagic from $287,000 to $288,000 while adding the global revenue for January.)

In a sea change at China’s Tencent, an easy-to-play game of cute characters tackling obstacle courses has taken precedence over developing a big-budget sophisticated foreign franchise for smartphones.

Since late last year, the world’s largest video games company has, according to sources, redeployed hundreds of people from the team developing Assassin’s Creed Jade for mobile—a multiyear project with France’s Ubisoft.

They are now working on recently launched DreamStar—Tencent’s answer to rival NetEase’s hit Eggy Party and the company’s most high-profile attempt to date at the so-called party game genre, which offers simple gameplay, mini games, and encourages players to hang out and chat.