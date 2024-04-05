AI will shrink workforce in the next 5 years, according to survey

Artificial intelligence will lead to many companies employing fewer people over the next five years, staffing provider Adecco Group said on Friday, in a new survey highlighting the upheaval AI will bring to the workplace .

Some 41 percent of senior executives expect to have smaller workforces because of AI technology, Adecco said in a report based on a survey of executives at 2,000 large companies worldwide.

Generative AI, which can create text, photos, and videos in response to open-ended prompts, has spurred both hope it could eliminate repetitive tasks and fear it will make some jobs obsolete.

Tech companies, including global giants Google and Microsoft, have embarked on a wave of layoffs in recent months as they shift their focus to systems like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s chatbot Gemini.