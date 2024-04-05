AI will shrink workforce in the next 5 years, according to survey

Artificial intelligence will lead to many companies employing fewer people over the next five years, staffing provider Adecco Group said on Friday, in a new survey highlighting the upheaval AI will bring to the workplace.
Some 41 percent of senior executives expect to have smaller workforces because of AI technology, Adecco said in a report based on a survey of executives at 2,000 large companies worldwide.
Generative AI, which can create text, photos, and videos in response to open-ended prompts, has spurred both hope it could eliminate repetitive tasks and fear it will make some jobs obsolete.
Tech companies, including global giants Google and Microsoft, have embarked on a wave of layoffs in recent months as they shift their focus to systems like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s chatbot Gemini.
The Adecco survey is one of the largest into the AI topic, and follows a 2023 World Economic Forum study which said 25 percent of companies expected AI to trigger job losses, while 50 percent expected the technology to create new roles.
But while most senior executives surveyed by Adecco say AI is a game changer, the vast majority say they have not made enough progress in adopting the technology.
“Almost all jobs are going to be impacted by AI one way or another,” Adecco CEO Denis Machuel told Reuters. “AI can be a job killer and it can also be a job creator.”