Apple layoffs: iPhone maker cuts over 600 jobs after reportedly killing off its car project

Since late 2022, every major tech company has initiated mass layoffs—with the exception of Apple. But now that is finally about to change. According to information the iPhone maker filed with California’s Employment Development Department, the company is preparing to let go more than 600 employees. Here’s what you need to know about Apple’s first mass layoff in recent years.

Why is Apple laying off employees?

The layoffs appear to mostly involve a specific group of Apple employees—some of those who worked on the company’s electric vehicle project. Apple never publicly acknowledged the existence of its work on an EV, but the company spent nearly a decade trying to bring an Apple car to market.

However, earlier this year, Apple reportedly finally killed off its EV project. Previous reports have said as many as 2,000 employees were working on the company’s car ambitions. Most of the employees being laid off by Apple now seem to be those who worked on its car project.

How many employees are being laid off?

According to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) filing with California’s Employment Development Department, Apple says 614 employees are being laid off. Under California law, companies must file WARN notices with the state at least 60 days before they lay off a large number of employees.