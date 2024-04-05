Online mobs can have a chilling effect on female political candidates, research shows

Online abuse of politicians has gotten progressively worse as social media has encroached on our lives, and political polarization has been fostered by its divisive nature. It’s even worse for female politicians: Four in five female parliamentarians in 39 countries worldwide have faced psychological violence, according to research by the Inter-Parliamentary Union.

A new study by researchers in Germany, the U.K., and United States suggests such online abuse has a chilling effect on women’s willingness to put their heads above the parapet.

By analyzing 10 million tweets directed at female candidates in the 2022 Brazilian election, the academics sought to test the idea that “online misogyny and online hatred would have a silencing effect on female politicians and push them out of the dialog, push them out of politics, and disincentivize them to become politically active even in the first place,” explains Janina Steinert at the Technical University of Munich, and one of the coauthors of the paper.

The researchers, who published their work in the open-access repository ArXiv, ran the content of tweets directed at 445 female candidates in the Brazilian election through a machine learning model designed to detect misogynistic language. “We use this to determine what percentage of the tweets that politicians receive contained toxic and misogynistic language,” says Steinert. They then tracked how the candidates responded to receiving those messages by seeing whether the frequency with which they posted on their own accounts changed.