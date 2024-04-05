What do Stanley tumblers and AI have in common?

BY Eric Miquelon3 minute read

I’m not going to pretend that I fully understand the sudden, meteoric rise of Stanley 1913. Nor will I try to explain how a 111-year-old brand that makes vacuum-sealed cups has managed to capture the imaginations of millennials and Gen Z alike. What I do know is that Stanley’s story can tell us something about how people engage with brands and technology.

While much of Stanley’s success could be attributed to a cultural moment—as well as a stroke of marketing genius—the leaders of Stanley 1913 managed to deftly navigate their company’s most transformative moment yet. And they did it by listening to their customers and focusing on what people want. As we all face transformative moments within our own companies, we could learn a thing or two (or three) from Stanley. 1. PUT YOUR WHY BEFORE YOUR HOW

Whenever a new technology comes along, business leaders are tempted to put the How before the Why. They ask, “How can we integrate this technology?” when they should be asking a more fundamental question. Stanley started with their Why. When a group of end users—in this case, a female-focused buyers’ guide—spoke up, Stanley listened. They heard what their customers wanted and aligned those desires with their business goals. It was only when they had a clear vision of what they wanted to achieve and why that they began to consider how. Chances are, there’s an opportunity to integrate AI into your business in a way that would enhance productivity and help you deliver better experiences. But your goal isn’t AI; AI is one of the tools with which you can achieve your goals. Before you consider integrating any technology, however trendy, however powerful, you should always start with the most important question of all: why?

2. INVEST IN AMAZING EXPERIENCES These days, people don’t actually care that much about the mechanics behind vacuum-sealed tumblers—or most other products. They do, however, care about experiences. I’m a big believer that AI is another tool of the experiences race (albeit a super-powerful one). Companies that deliver the best experiences for their workforce and customers are going to dominate the years ahead. AI can help them do that. But AI is not the endgame—the user experience is.

Stanley’s a good example of this. While their flagship product, the Stanley Quencher, is fairly new, their product design hasn’t changed much since 1913. What has changed is the experience. Once seen primarily in the construction industry and renowned for its ability to keep coffee hot all day, buying and owning a Stanley is suddenly, well, fun. It’s a TikTok accessory, a FOMO generator, and a colorful fashion statement, all in one. (Oh, and it’s still a really well made cup, too.) My point? The brand didn’t change. The product didn’t change. The experience did. And that changed everything. When you introduce AI or any other technology into your business, focus on how it can enhance the things that really matter.

3. GET BACK TO BASICS One thing that’s often lost in the Stanley story is the product itself. There’s a reason Stanley succeeded for over 100 years before it became a TikTok phenomenon, and as I said earlier, that reason is simple: They made a really good cup. If Stanley hadn’t already been known for their quality, the brand never would have been at the center of a cultural moment. I don’t believe that AI can magically transform businesses overnight, but I do believe that it can help companies be even stronger, make good experiences even greater, and empower talented people to be even more creative and productive.