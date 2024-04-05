Today’s top business headlines: Jobs report, Disney’s next move, Amazon retail changes, and Tesla’s slump

New jobs report: The Bureau of Labor Statistics released the highly anticipated March nonfarm payrolls count Friday morning. The U.S. economy continued to see strong employment numbers, adding 303,000 jobs in March. The unemployment rate also dropped from 3.9% to 3.8%. Full story

Disney triumphs over activist investors: Disney shareholders voted on Wednesday to reject activist investor Nelson Peltz of Trian Partners and his ally, former Disney CFO Jay Rasulo from its board of directors. This marked the end of several months of fighting between longtime CEO Bob Iger and Peltz, who had spent months demanding change at the company, adding new directors, and announcing new operating initiatives. Analysts now expects to see the company focus on boosting its streaming business and expanding its theme parks. Full story.

Amazon ditches Just Walk Out technology: Amazon announced that it is replacing its Just Walk Out program, which allowed customers to exit the store with their items without having to check out. The technology proved to be expensive and riddled with errors, with customers unsure of how much they were spending. Instead, the company is moving to Dash Carts, smart shopping carts with scanners that will allow shoppers to keep a running tab of their items and still skip the checkout line. Full story.

Tesla’s sales slump: Tesla’s first-quarter delivery figures missed Wall Street targets by 12%, delivering 386,810 vehicles rather than the 440,000 vehicles expected. The deliveries were also about 20% lower than the previous three months. Tesla faces increasing competition within China and was overtaken in the last quarter of 2023 by BYD, a Chinese EV company, in EV-only sales. Experts also attribute Tesla’s poor performance to inaccurate valuation, and remarked that the picture Tesla painted of forever EV growth “did not match the market reality.” Full story.