During the pandemic, one very clear tragedy stood out: Approximately 200,000 residents and staff died from COVID-19 in nursing homes. However, what many people don’t realize is that even before the pandemic, nursing homes were not safe, with approximately 1.6M to 3.8M healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) per year, resulting in roughly 388,000 deaths.

It’s a challenge to know the full extent of how many healthcare-associated infections there actually are because unlike our nation’s hospitals, nursing homes are not required to track and submit this data to the National Healthcare Safety Network (NHSN). The sad reality behind these sobering statistics is that many HAIs and resulting deaths are preventable. With appropriate infection-prevention staffing, training, systems, processes, and resources, nursing homes could be transformed into infection-safe communities. However, there’s been a startling lack of progress in addressing infection prevention and control deficiencies since these issues were highlighted during the pandemic. In fact, we see some nursing homes pushing back on additional measures to keep patients safe from infection. While the federal government has commissioned numerous reports, what’s missing is coordinated and dedicated action to change. These reports all say the same thing: Infection prevention and control is a significant problem in nursing homes that must be addressed. These same reports note that nursing homes assign infection prevention and control duties to other staff who are already overwhelmed with myriad other responsibilities.

Simply put: Without a dedicated, interested, and trained full-time infection preventionist (IP) on staff, infection prevention and control will not get the attention it deserves or needs. Compounding these matters is the fact that nursing home owners, operators, and federal/state governments do not adequately invest in resources, processes, and systems necessary to make nursing homes safer. The result of this lack of appropriate investment in infection prevention and control not only puts residents and staff at risk of illness and death, but also puts the facilities at risk for infection prevention citations. According to the Journal of Post Acute and Long-Term Care Medicine, “over a two-year period, greater than one-half of all NHs (nursing homes) in the United States received at least one regulatory citation for infection control practices, with 31 states citing 50% or more of their facilities.”

So, what can nursing home owners/operators and federal/state leaders do to bend the curve and make a difference in ensuring that their nursing home communities keep patients safe from infection? Here are some core actions needed: 1. REQUIRE ROUTINE AND TRANSPARENT REPORTING OF ALL HEALTHCARE-ASSOCIATED INFECTIONS Ensure that all nursing homes have a system in place for capturing and analyzing HAI data. This process allows organizations to measure and improve quality of care. Leaders should ensure that these systems and processes are in place while federal leaders should set requirements for this data to be reported to NHSN.

2. PRIORITIZE INFECTION PREVENTION AND CONTROL STAFFING Require at least one full-time, dedicated infection preventionist in each nursing home who is properly trained and certified. Having dedicated staff allows nursing homes to have the in-house expertise to build effective infection prevention and control (IPC) plans and processes. The Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology (APIC) has a staffing calculator to help identify the proper number of IPs needed. Nursing home leaders should set this requirement, regardless of whether it is enshrined in legislation and/or regulation. However, federal and state leaders should statutorily set IP staffing requirements for nursing homes to ensure residents are protected from HAIs, respiratory viruses, and future pandemic threats.

3. ENSURE ALL STAFF ARE ROUTINELY TRAINED IN INFECTION PREVENTION AND CONTROL Infection prevention is everyone’s business. It’s essential that nursing home leaders ensure that all healthcare workers receive proper infection control training, and that time is dedicated for this. Federal and state leaders should work to ensure that their own surveyors are properly trained in IPC basic content knowledge. 4. CHAMPION ACCOUNTABILITY

Peter Drucker said, “What gets measured gets managed.” Purposefully build cascading performance goals on infection prevention and control, and establish an infection prevention and control committee comprised of key stakeholders who routinely review data and make improvements. Nursing home leaders can establish infection prevention and control goals, and monitor progress to these goals. Additionally, they should ensure that the work of this committee is guided by the expertise of an IP. 5. DON’T ACCEPT PROFITS OVER PATIENT SAFETY

While we live in the era of tying CEO compensation to corporate performance, work with Boards of Directors and other stakeholders to ensure adequate resources are devoted to enhancing infection prevention and control measures. Profits matter—but not at the expense of life. 6. BUILD A PIPELINE OF TRAINED INFECTION PREVENTIONISTS Leaders can work with local universities to build a pipeline for future infection preventionists by building internship programs. Leaders can also nurture development of infection preventionist training by supporting ongoing education and certification. Federal and state leaders can fund training programs, internships, and apprenticeship programs to encourage new IPs to enter the workforce.