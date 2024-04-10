A special report: Small business trends

Every year, Salesforce conducts studies to help businesses of all sizes understand the trends most relevant to them. This report focuses on three topics that are of strategic importance for small and midsize businesses (SMBs) today: unified data, customer experience, and artificial intelligence (AI). Insights based on the surveys are shared and explained, including: 1) Customers expect more value when they share their data and interact with companies; 2) A high percentage of SMBs use CRM tools and technologies to build relationships and stay connected with their customers; 3) Many SMBs have already incorporated AI across their operations and are seeing measurable improvements. Find out more about how these trends can transform your SMB for the better in this free, informative eBook by Salesforce.



Download today and find out: