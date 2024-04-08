How Las Vegas became a leader in water conservation despite its culture of excess

Tourists flock to Las Vegas every year for the bright lights, buffets, and the buzz of rolling the dice and spinning the roulette wheel.

Many tourists also do two other things: Watch the lavish fountain outside the Bellagio hotel and ride a gondola in The Venetian’s canal. Each year, the Bellagio fountain uses 12 million gallons of water a year, the equivalent of about 706,000 eight-minute showers. And it would take a regular garden hose 65 days to fill the water capacity of The Venetian’s canal.

Sin City has a reputation for glitz and exuberance. But when it comes to Las Vegas’s water, it’s not all it seems. The city is an unlikely pioneer in conservation efforts, from water recycling, to placing restrictions on pools, yards, and car washing. These policies are crucial as the Southwest suffers a water shortage and has to do the best it can with the water it’s allocated.

‘Just a stop along the railroad’

Las Vegas sits in the middle of nowhere in the Mojave desert. The surrounding terrain is dry and rocky, supporting just desert vegetation like cacti and Joshua Trees. And it’s hot, reaching average highs of 104 degrees in the summer, with rainfall capping out at four inches a year. This was never supposed to be a city.