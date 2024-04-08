This is the No. 1 thing CEOs get wrong about HR

BY Stephanie Mehta3 minute read

During the last three decades, the chief human resources officer (CHRO) position has evolved from an administrator of workplace policies to a strategic partner to the CEO and other corporate leaders. Serial entrepreneur Marc Lore (he started companies such as Jet.com and Wonder) says the chief people officer can be a founder’s most important hire. In some organizations, the head of HR oversees culture and inclusion, and many are leading generative AI task forces to understand the impact of automation on their companies. The misunderstood CHRO Yet some CEOs misunderstand the role the CHRO plays in a company, says Johnny C. Taylor Jr., president and CEO of the trade association SHRM, previously known as the Society for Human Resource Management. “The one thing that the CEOs don’t fully understand or appreciate about the CHROs [is] that they have this really unique position of representing both the employee and the employer,” Taylor says. “This is unlike any other function. Your CFO knows their loyalty and duty is to profit. Your CTO protects the company’s systems.” The human resources chief, on the other hand, serves two sets of internal stakeholders.

Taylor cites the return-to-office debate as an example of an instance where HR leaders need to balance the demands of corporate leadership with the perspectives of employees. “The CEO would like to direct [employees] to come in, but what happens if they all quit—or worse, quit and stay,” he says, referring to “quiet quitting,” or employees doing the bare minimum on the job, “and then the company ends up with a productivity or engagement problem.” “Whole selves,” new issues Taylor says human resources leaders also are on the front lines of managing an increasingly diverse workforce. That diversity, along with a growing informality at work—casual dress and coarser language, for example—as well as an acceptance that employees can bring their “whole selves” to work and the omnipresence of potentially divisive social media posts is leading to more friction in the workplace. SHRM research released this year found that two-thirds of U.S. workers experienced or witnessed incivility in the workplace in the last month, and those who rate their workplace as “uncivil” are more than twice as likely to consider leaving their jobs. Some of the top uncivil behaviors, according to SHRM, include addressing others disrespectfully; interrupting or silencing others; and excessive monitoring or micromanaging.

