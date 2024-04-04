Pediatricians discuss how legislation can protect kids online

Society has a complicated relationship with adolescents. We want to protect them as children and yet launch them into adulthood. Adolescents face risks from testing out independence, navigating peer relationships, developing an identity, and making mistakes in these processes.

Concern about social media use by 13- to 17-year-olds has led to a patchwork of state initiatives as well as proposed federal legislation. Following the Surgeon General’s Advisory on Social Media and Youth Mental Health , issued on May 23, 2023, the Biden administration convened the Kids Online Health and Safety Task Force .

Today’s teens have new areas of risk and opportunity as they navigate the digital world, and this has led to debate over their social media use .

As we consider the role of the federal government in regulating teen social media use, we believe it is important to consider how to support adolescents’ drive for independence and social interactions, while protecting them from serious harm or having their identities commodified by powerful technology companies.

Without commenting on any specific piece of active legislation, here are the elements of any potential policy related to children and technology that we believe would be helpful, and those we are concerned could be harmful.

Ideal legislation

Key to any effective online child safety legislation is accountability, so that platforms are designed with the needs of children and adolescents in mind, rather than being driven by engagement and revenue goals.